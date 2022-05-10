Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Congestion Charges Hand Over Our Roads To Wealthy Motorists

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 4:27 pm
Press Release: The Dog and Lemon Guide

Congestion charges penalise poor people and fail to deal with the reasons for traffic congestion, says the car review website dogandlemon.com.

Editor Clive Matthew-Wilson says:

“ Congestion charges discourage ride-sharing and encourage wealthier people to use cars. But cities like Auckland weren’t built by wealthy people; Auckland was built by poor people who often had little choice but to drive to work.”

“Congestion charges don’t bother the wealthy because they can afford to pay them. So the wealthy will continue to drive their cars as if they owned the roads. Often, wealthy people live in areas with decent public transport but choose not to use it. By comparison, a person who works on a building site across town may have little choice but to drive. So, under the guise of saving the planet, the government is rewarding wealthy motorists while penalising poorer motorists.”

Matthew-Wilson believes the fastest way to reduce road congestion is to sort out public transport and strongly encourage ride sharing.

“Politicians in Wellington completely fail to grasp how terrible Auckland public transport is. Auckland public transport is hopelessly complicated, unreliable, expensive, sometimes unsafe and typically takes about three times longer than the same trip by car. A significant percentage of Auckland bus stops have no shelter, and bus shelters are often used as refuges by homeless people. All these problems are solvable, but they need to be solved before further measures are introduced to restrict the use of cars.”

Matthew-Wilson believes ride sharing is a far better alternative to congestion charges.

“Restrict the fastest lanes to vehicles that carry three or more occupants. Restrict the next fastest lanes to vehicles with two or more occupants, then make the slowest lanes available to cars with only one occupant.”

“If vehicles carrying multiple occupants get to work quicker, then other drivers have a powerful incentive to also share their vehicles.”

“Underlying the proposed congestion charges is a class system where richer people get premium access to the same roads that poor people can’t afford to use.”

“By comparison, restricting the fastest lanes to vehicles that carry multiple occupants affects the rich and poor alike, meaning everyone – rich or poor – has to change their behaviour if they want to travel quickly.”

“I’m a huge fan of public transport, but it has be quality public transport, not cattle transport for humans. There’s no reason whatsoever that public transport can’t be as quick, safe and pleasant as driving a car. In the meantime we need a system that encourages all people to share their vehicles, rather than a system that favours wealthy drivers.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Dog and Lemon Guide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Investing To Eliminate Violence In Our Homes And Communities
Budget 2022 is delivering on the Government’s plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. “Our Government is investing in a future where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from... More>>

Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 