April’s Life-Saving Missions - TECT Rescue Helicopter

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

26.04.22 - Te Kaha

The TECT Rescue Helicopter carried out 39 life-saving missions over the month of April, a 12% increase in comparison to March, including 17 inter-hospital transfers, 12 medical events, 1 rescue and 9 rural or remote missions. Locations which your rescue crew were seen in throughout the month included Kawerau, Waihi, Te Puke and Te Kaha.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter is there for rural communities, carrying out 9 missions for rural incidents, almost doubling rural missions from the previous month. From quad bike rollovers to tractor accidents, the TECT Rescue Helicopter is tasked to a mission because it is the best, and in many cases the only option.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter crew assisted a man in his 20’s who had sustained a shoulder injury in the Kaimai Range on Friday, April 23, whilst hunting. The patient was located using the onboard Night Vision Goggles, winched from his location and flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The following day, another winch rescue was conducted on the Timber Trail for a man in his 50's who had sustained injuries whilst mountain biking. The patient was winched from his location and airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further care.

The next day, on Sunday, April 24, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mangakino for a man and his teenage daughter who had sustained injuries in a boating accident. They were flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday, April 26, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a man from Rotorua Hospital who was suffering from a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The helicopter was then dispatched to Te Kaha for a man in his 60's who was suffering from sepsis. The patient was flown, with his wife alongside, to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

Support your rescue helicopter this Chopper Appeal and keep life-saving missions like these available to patients who need it most. Head to give.rescue.org.nz to donate today.

