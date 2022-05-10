April's Life-Saving Missions - Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter carried out 25 life-saving missions over the month of April, a 29% increase in comparison to the previous month. This included 6 inter-hospital transfers, 4 medical events, 1 rescue, 8 rural or remote missions and 6 motor vehicle accidents. Your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter crew was seen in location such as Akito, Levin, Kimbolton and the Tararua Ranges.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter is there for rural communities. Out of the total missions your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter crew undertook, 32% of them were for rural incidents. From quad bike rollovers to tractor accidents, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter is tasked to a mission because it is the best, and in many cases the only option.

Your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter crew assisted a man in his 60’s on Sunday, April 24, at the Tararua Forest Park. The patient had suffered from a medical event whilst tramping. He was flown to Palmerston North for further care.

The following day, on Monday, April 25, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kimbolton for a man who had suffered from a cardiac event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter responded to a callout to Tangimoana Beach for a man who had sustained injuries in a quad bike accident. The onboard crew airlifted the patient to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

Support your rescue helicopter crew this Chopper appeal. Donate today at give.rescue.org.nz and keep these life-saving missions available to people who need it most.

© Scoop Media

