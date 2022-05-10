Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

April's Life-Saving Missions - Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter carried out 25 life-saving missions over the month of April, a 29% increase in comparison to the previous month. This included 6 inter-hospital transfers, 4 medical events, 1 rescue, 8 rural or remote missions and 6 motor vehicle accidents. Your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter crew was seen in location such as Akito, Levin, Kimbolton and the Tararua Ranges.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter is there for rural communities. Out of the total missions your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter crew undertook, 32% of them were for rural incidents. From quad bike rollovers to tractor accidents, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter is tasked to a mission because it is the best, and in many cases the only option.

Your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter crew assisted a man in his 60’s on Sunday, April 24, at the Tararua Forest Park. The patient had suffered from a medical event whilst tramping. He was flown to Palmerston North for further care.

The following day, on Monday, April 25, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kimbolton for a man who had suffered from a cardiac event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter responded to a callout to Tangimoana Beach for a man who had sustained injuries in a quad bike accident. The onboard crew airlifted the patient to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

Support your rescue helicopter crew this Chopper appeal. Donate today at give.rescue.org.nz and keep these life-saving missions available to people who need it most.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Investing To Eliminate Violence In Our Homes And Communities
Budget 2022 is delivering on the Government’s plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. “Our Government is investing in a future where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from... More>>

Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 