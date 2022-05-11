Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests, items recovered following Auckland burglaries

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made arrests and recovered more than $100,000 in stolen property from two burglaries in Auckland’s CBD earlier this year

An investigation has been underway, led by the Auckland Central Tactical Crime Unit, into burglaries at two designer stores on 28 January and 21 February.

Police have now arrested two people, a man and a woman, as part of our enquiries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton says enquiries led Police to Dunedin, where a 39-year-old man has been arrested.

He has been charged with two burglaries and an attempted burglary, and is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

In Auckland, a 31-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

“In addition to this arrest, Police have recovered more than $100,000 worth of luxury goods that had been taken in those burglaries,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Salton.

“Our investigation into the burglaries continue and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid.”

The woman has appeared in the Auckland District Court and is next due to appear on 20 June.
 

