Have You Seen Richard Ford?

Richard Ford, 71, has been reported missing from his Tahunanui home, and

Police and his loved ones have concerns for his welfare.

He was last seen on the morning of 24 April and he has not been in contact

with family since, which is out of character.

Anyone who sees Richard, or who has information about where he might be, is

asked to call 105 and quote file number 220428/4460.

