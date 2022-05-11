Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pasifika Festivities To Make A Splash In The Capital

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 10:08 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council postponed its summer Pasifika event for the safety and well-being of our community – but now a series of smaller events will celebrate our Pacific communities.

To mark the Pasifika language weeks coming up, and to bring our Pacific communities together to share their stories, culture and knowledge, there’ll be a series of festivities including performances, music, crafts, food and even a Pool Party in the coming months.

To coincide with Rotuman Language Week (8-14 May), there’ll be a celebration of Rotuman Culture with performances at Wellington Museum on Saturday 14 May from midday.

As part of Samoa Language Week (29 May – 4 June), there’ll be a special opportunity with a Pasifika Pool Party on Saturday 28 May for everyone to celebrate Pacific culture, share knowledge and support Wellington as an inclusive, vibrant and creative capital.

The festivities will include performances by the Anamua Fou Dance Group, the Mafutaga Tagata Matutua Pacific Exercise Group, and a “Bomb” competition with prizes for the best manu.

On Saturday 4 June, there’ll also be two events for the whole whānau to experience the sights and sounds of Samoa with food, crafts, and performances at the Kilbirnie Recreation Centre and a dance group at the Wellington Museum.

All Wellingtonians are invited to enjoy these events.

NZRF Rotuman Group Performance

Āhea | When:Saturday 14 May, 12 noon

Ki hea | Where:Wellington Museum

Te utu | Cost:Free

Kilbirnie Pasifika Pool Day

Āhea | When:Saturday 28 May, programme starts at 3pm (pool open 7am–9pm)

Ki hea | Where:Kilbirnie Pool and Recreation Centre

Te utu | Cost: TBC

Samoa Celebration

Āhea | When: Saturday 4 June, 1.30pm – 4pm

Ki hea | Where: Kilbirnie Recreation Centre

Te utu | Cost: TBC

Anamua Fou Dance Group

Āhea | When: Saturday 4 June, 12 midday

Ki hea | Where: Wellington Museum

Te utu | Cost: Free

