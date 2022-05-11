Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

He Aha Te Iwi O Tō Pēpē? Should The Crown Collect Iwi Affiliation Data?

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 10:15 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs is working collaboratively with Iwi advisors and experts to decide whether the Crown should collect data about people’s iwi affiliation.

The Crown stopped systematically recording iwi affiliation information in 1961.

The Iwi Affiliation Data Decision Group has been set up to decide if and how the Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriage should collect such data.

Dr Kirikowhai Mikaere, Pou-Arahi of Te Kāhui Raraunga, and Jeff Montgomery, the Registrar-General, co-chair the rōpū.

“Electoral rolls and census statistics have limited use for iwi decision making,” says Mikaere. “The wider government data ecosystem needs to be more responsive to Iwi Māori.”

“DIA is modernising and future-proofing the civil registration system (births, deaths, and marriages),” says Montgomery. “Now is our opportunity to work with iwi to collect, hold and share iwi affiliation information – if that’s what’s decided.”

The Decision Group aims to better understand the needs and expectations of Iwi Māori in collecting, sharing and verifying iwi affiliation data. It is also considering the roles and responsibilities of the Crown and iwi in the lifecycle of the data.

“Feedback and decisions from the rōpū will inform the design and implementation of a modernised civil registration system, and support service delivery by iwi and Māori organisations over the coming years,” says Montgomery.

“The rōpū is broadly supportive of the Crown collecting iwi affiliation data, but with several strong caveats, including the ability for iwi to opt-out. We’re working through these,” says Mikaere.

___________________________________

The Iwi Affiliation Data Decision Group was established in 2021 by Te Ara Manaaki, a Te Tari Taiwhenua programme to transform customer services for citizenship, passports, and birth, death and marriage. Decisions are expected later this year.

The rōpū includes representatives from iwi and other Māori organisations:

· Arapata Reuben (Ngāi Tahu)

· Lewis Ratapu (Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa)

· Lisa Davis/Whetumarama Porter (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei)

· Rachael Tuwhangai (Ngāti Maniapoto)

· Callie Corrigan (Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust)

· Mark Moses (Kurahaupo ki Te Tau Ihu, Whakapapa Roopu o Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō)

· Dan Te Kanawa (Tūhono)

· Te Pūoho Kātene (Pūtea Whakatupu Trust)

· Willy Makea (Taranaki Whānui Upoko o te Ika)

· Te Taku Pārai (Ngāti Toa Rangatira)

· Karaitiana Taiuru (Independent Member)

· Colleen Tuuta (Te Atamira, Te Tari Taiwhenua).

The rōpū is facilitated by Atawhai Tibble of Māori professional services consultancy Haemata Limited.

This mahi is one of the ways Te Tari Taiwhenua is working to improve Māori Crown relationships and build an inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 


PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>


Budget: Investing To Eliminate Violence In Our Homes And Communities
Budget 2022 is delivering on the Government’s plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. “Our Government is investing in a future where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from... More>>

Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>



Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 