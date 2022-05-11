He Aha Te Iwi O Tō Pēpē? Should The Crown Collect Iwi Affiliation Data?

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs is working collaboratively with Iwi advisors and experts to decide whether the Crown should collect data about people’s iwi affiliation.

The Crown stopped systematically recording iwi affiliation information in 1961.

The Iwi Affiliation Data Decision Group has been set up to decide if and how the Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriage should collect such data.

Dr Kirikowhai Mikaere, Pou-Arahi of Te Kāhui Raraunga, and Jeff Montgomery, the Registrar-General, co-chair the rōpū.

“Electoral rolls and census statistics have limited use for iwi decision making,” says Mikaere. “The wider government data ecosystem needs to be more responsive to Iwi Māori.”

“DIA is modernising and future-proofing the civil registration system (births, deaths, and marriages),” says Montgomery. “Now is our opportunity to work with iwi to collect, hold and share iwi affiliation information – if that’s what’s decided.”

The Decision Group aims to better understand the needs and expectations of Iwi Māori in collecting, sharing and verifying iwi affiliation data. It is also considering the roles and responsibilities of the Crown and iwi in the lifecycle of the data.

“Feedback and decisions from the rōpū will inform the design and implementation of a modernised civil registration system, and support service delivery by iwi and Māori organisations over the coming years,” says Montgomery.

“The rōpū is broadly supportive of the Crown collecting iwi affiliation data, but with several strong caveats, including the ability for iwi to opt-out. We’re working through these,” says Mikaere.

___________________________________

The Iwi Affiliation Data Decision Group was established in 2021 by Te Ara Manaaki, a Te Tari Taiwhenua programme to transform customer services for citizenship, passports, and birth, death and marriage. Decisions are expected later this year.

The rōpū includes representatives from iwi and other Māori organisations:

· Arapata Reuben (Ngāi Tahu)

· Lewis Ratapu (Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa)

· Lisa Davis/Whetumarama Porter (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei)

· Rachael Tuwhangai (Ngāti Maniapoto)

· Callie Corrigan (Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust)

· Mark Moses (Kurahaupo ki Te Tau Ihu, Whakapapa Roopu o Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō)

· Dan Te Kanawa (Tūhono)

· Te Pūoho Kātene (Pūtea Whakatupu Trust)

· Willy Makea (Taranaki Whānui Upoko o te Ika)

· Te Taku Pārai (Ngāti Toa Rangatira)

· Karaitiana Taiuru (Independent Member)

· Colleen Tuuta (Te Atamira, Te Tari Taiwhenua).

The rōpū is facilitated by Atawhai Tibble of Māori professional services consultancy Haemata Limited.

This mahi is one of the ways Te Tari Taiwhenua is working to improve Māori Crown relationships and build an inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

