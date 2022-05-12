Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Next Stage Of Rototuna Village Underway

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 9:54 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council has awarded Schick Civil Construction a $12.7 million contract to build community spaces for the new Rototuna Village.

The construction work includes the village square, main street, carparks and cycling and walking connections throughout the village.

Community Committee Chair Councillor Mark Bunting is pleased to see community spaces being prioritised as we develop new areas.

“The Rototuna community has been waiting for this facility for a very long time so it’s fantastic to see it taking shape. I’m delighted to be working with Schick Construction. They’re a company who has shown a lot of love to this city so I know we’re in great hands,” he said.

The space, which was co-designed with the Rototuna community, will be built on North City Road next to Korikori Park and the new Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library. The library construction has been under way since early February.

Programme Manager Natasha Ryan is excited to see the Village start to come to life.

“We have talked about the library and hub creating a focus and a heart for the northeast community. This contract will deliver a key piece of that heart, helping people to move within and around the village no matter whether it is on foot or on wheels.”

Construction work on the public spaces is expected to take around 14 months and be completed, along with Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library, in mid-2023.

A third contract to deliver the skate and play areas for the Village is expected to be awarded later in the year.

For updates on the Rototuna Village project click here
In the heart of Rototuna we are creating a unique and vibrant community village to make the area a great place for people to live, work, play and visit. In 2018, Council set aside funding to develop community facilities in Rototuna. The investment includes Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library, village square, skate and play areas, footpaths, cycleways and other public spaces. This is supported by additional funding for roading and other infrastructure improvements. There is also space for a future pool to be delivered in partnership with private developers.
 

For media enquiries contact Devon MacLeod

Communication and Engagement Coordinator - Growth

Devon.MacLeod@hcc.govt.nz

07 958 5841

