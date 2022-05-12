Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update - Masterton Castlepoint Road Death

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The following statement is attributable to Masterton Area Manager of
Investigations Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth:

Masterton Police continuing to investigate the death of Lawziah Karaitiana in
the early hours of Saturday 7 May are appealing directly to the driver
involved to come forward.

Lawziah was found on Castlepoint Road near McLaughlin Drive around 4:30am.

We urge anyone travelling in the area aound that time that can help Police
identify the driver of the vehicle we believe struck Lawziah, to share that
information with us.

Police also keen to speak to everyone who drove past McLaughlin Drive between
1:30 and 4:30am last Saturday, to eliminate them from our enquiries.

“I firmly believe that the person who was driving this vehicle knew they
had struck someone at the time of the incident,” says Senior Sergeant Barry
Bysouth.

“To that person - I ask you to dig deep, unburden yourself by coming
forward and speaking with Police.”

If you live in the Tīnui and Castlepoint areas, and have noticed recent
damage to a vehicle or suspicious activity, we encourage you to report it to
Police.

“You may have a small piece of the puzzle which ends up being the critical
information we need to identify the vehicle involved, or the person who was
driving at the time.”

Police would appreciate the opportunity to give Lawziah’s family some
answers about his death.

If you have information that relates, contact Masterton Police on 105 and
quote 220507/6865.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.

 

ENDS

 

Issued by Police Media Centre

You can also view this release, including any additional images, on the NZ
Police app [1] or at:
https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/update-masterton-castlepoint-road-death-0
[2]

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 


PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>


Budget: Investing To Eliminate Violence In Our Homes And Communities
Budget 2022 is delivering on the Government’s plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. “Our Government is investing in a future where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from... More>>

Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>



Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 