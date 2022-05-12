Update - Masterton Castlepoint Road Death

The following statement is attributable to Masterton Area Manager of

Investigations Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth:

Masterton Police continuing to investigate the death of Lawziah Karaitiana in

the early hours of Saturday 7 May are appealing directly to the driver

involved to come forward.

Lawziah was found on Castlepoint Road near McLaughlin Drive around 4:30am.

We urge anyone travelling in the area aound that time that can help Police

identify the driver of the vehicle we believe struck Lawziah, to share that

information with us.

Police also keen to speak to everyone who drove past McLaughlin Drive between

1:30 and 4:30am last Saturday, to eliminate them from our enquiries.

“I firmly believe that the person who was driving this vehicle knew they

had struck someone at the time of the incident,” says Senior Sergeant Barry

Bysouth.

“To that person - I ask you to dig deep, unburden yourself by coming

forward and speaking with Police.”

If you live in the Tīnui and Castlepoint areas, and have noticed recent

damage to a vehicle or suspicious activity, we encourage you to report it to

Police.

“You may have a small piece of the puzzle which ends up being the critical

information we need to identify the vehicle involved, or the person who was

driving at the time.”

Police would appreciate the opportunity to give Lawziah’s family some

answers about his death.

If you have information that relates, contact Masterton Police on 105 and

quote 220507/6865.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

