Update - Masterton Castlepoint Road Death
The following statement is attributable to Masterton Area
Manager of
Investigations Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth:
Masterton Police continuing to investigate
the death of Lawziah Karaitiana in
the early hours of Saturday 7 May are appealing directly to the driver
involved to come forward.
Lawziah was found on Castlepoint Road near McLaughlin Drive around 4:30am.
We urge anyone travelling in the area aound
that time that can help Police
identify the driver of the vehicle we believe struck Lawziah, to share that
information with us.
Police also keen to speak
to everyone who drove past McLaughlin Drive between
1:30 and 4:30am last Saturday, to eliminate them from our enquiries.
“I firmly believe that the person who was
driving this vehicle knew they
had struck someone at the time of the incident,” says Senior Sergeant Barry
Bysouth.
“To that person - I ask you to dig
deep, unburden yourself by coming
forward and speaking with Police.”
If you live in the Tīnui and
Castlepoint areas, and have noticed recent
damage to a vehicle or suspicious activity, we encourage you to report it to
Police.
“You may have a small piece of the
puzzle which ends up being the critical
information we need to identify the vehicle involved, or the person who was
driving at the time.”
Police would appreciate
the opportunity to give Lawziah’s family some
answers about his death.
If you have information that relates,
contact Masterton Police on 105 and
quote 220507/6865.
Alternatively, information can be given
anonymously through Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.
ENDS
