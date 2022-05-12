Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Building Containing Asbestos To Be Demolished

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 10:00 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is demolishing the old BP building along State Highway 59 just past the Paekākāriki Hill Road intersection due to asbestos and being at the end of its economic life.

Mike Mendonca, Acting Group Manager Place and Space says the building contains asbestos and needs to be removed. It could pose a public health risk if left as is.

“Council has earmarked the site where the old BP building stands to provide additional carparking for those walking the Escarpment Track or visiting the shops and eateries in the Paekākāriki village. We are aware that the community has some ideas, and we are open to discussion about how the site could be used in the future.

“Right now our priority is to safely remove the building as it can’t be easily modified or renovated due to the asbestos,” Mr Mendonca said.

Work to remove the building will start on Friday 13 May. Mr Mendonca said this is likely to take a couple of weeks. While asbestos removal would be undertaken by qualified professionals, he encouraged people to stay clear of the area.

