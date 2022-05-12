Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Builds Momentum After Adopting The Horowhenua 2040 Blueprint – 12 May 2022

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Last night around the Council table, there was a staunch commitment to making good on the actions detailed in the Horowhenua 2040 Blueprint (the Blueprint) and an air of excitement about the clarity and vision laid out for the district.

The Blueprint adopted by Council, details 12 action areas Council is committed to improving, with liveability and prosperity at the heart of the work being prioritised.

The actions are wide-ranging and include enabling more affordable housing choices, supporting and enabling iwi aspirations, securing jobs in key sectors, attracting more visitors with a strong district identity, nurturing and promoting a food culture and keeping the district moving.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says “While we have been progressing work, while building this Blueprint, the adoption of the Blueprint is an exciting step forward for the district. The document has been informed by extensive engagement with the community over the last three years in developing a multitude of Council strategies. It outlines the values and aspirations required to support the delivery of community outcomes, and will be the backbone for prioritisation and implementation of Council’s strategies.”

“The Blueprint speaks to the intergenerational opportunities for change in the district and garners a sense of pride and optimism in living here,” says Deputy Mayor Jo Mason.

Councillor Wayne Bishop commented, “As Elected Members we must actively monitor this Blueprint so that we can hold ourselves accountable, and celebrate that we are doing the job we said we would. It’s important the Blueprint is a living document, and we’re open to adjusting it as we progress, to ensure ongoing alignment with our goals and aspirations.”

Post-adoption, Council will now agree on a more detailed Action Plan that confirms the work programme to be implemented in the coming financial year 2022/23, aligned with the budget agreed in the Long Term Plan 2021-2041. The Horowhenua 2040 Blueprint will be uploaded to Council’s website Horowhenua.govt.nz over the coming days.

