Have You Seen Steven Walton?
Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of missing man Steven Walton.
Steven, 53, was reported missing
from his home in Frankleigh Park, New
Plymouth on Wednesday 13 April.
He
was last seen in the Midhirst area the following day on
Thursday 14 April
at around 3pm (as pictured).
He
is described as a solid build, with a bald head however he
was likely
wearing a brown/beige coloured cap at the time.
It is possible that Steven was hitchhiking
around the rural roads on that
Thursday afternoon.
Both Police and his family are concerned
for his welfare and would like to
see him return home.
Anyone who has any information of his
whereabouts or who saw him in the
Midhirst area or on the rural roads, is asked to contact Police on 105 and
quote file number 220430/2264.