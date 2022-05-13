Have You Seen Steven Walton?

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of missing man Steven Walton.

Steven, 53, was reported missing from his home in Frankleigh Park, New

Plymouth on Wednesday 13 April.

He was last seen in the Midhirst area the following day on Thursday 14 April

at around 3pm (as pictured).

He is described as a solid build, with a bald head however he was likely

wearing a brown/beige coloured cap at the time.

It is possible that Steven was hitchhiking around the rural roads on that

Thursday afternoon.

Both Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and would like to

see him return home.

Anyone who has any information of his whereabouts or who saw him in the

Midhirst area or on the rural roads, is asked to contact Police on 105 and

quote file number 220430/2264.

