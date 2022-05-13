Northland Police appeal for sightings of missing woman

Police are appealing for sightings of missing Northland woman Gaelene Bright (photo attached).

Gaelene, 69, was last seen in the early hours of 1 May leaving a friend’s house in Waimamaku.

Police were first notified that Gaelene was missing earlier this week and we have since established that her vehicle was in the Te Kuiti area on May 4th.

The vehicle is a white 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4 with the registration number YW7634.

The vehicle is a double cab well side with a black tonneau cover has since been located by Police just south of Te Kuiti yesterday.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle (photo of vehicle attached) between May 1st and May 5th.

Police have serious concerns for Gaelene’s safety and are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward and contact Police.

Anyone who has seen her vehicle or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Police on 105 quoting file number 220511/2799.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



