Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland To Host The Official Draw For The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland will host the main event in the countdown to next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – the Official Draw, to take place at Aotea Centre on Saturday 22 October 2022.

Welcoming the announcement led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Sport and Recreation Hon Grant Robertson and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, Mayor Goff says that hosting the Official Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup is a great promotional opportunity for Auckland.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup is a huge event, which is expected to attract an international television audience of more than a billion viewers,” he says.

“Those attending in person will boost visitor nights in Auckland by about 130,000, and the event will contribute about $60 million to regional GDP in Auckland.

“The draw will be eagerly followed by countries around the world keen to find out who their teams will compete against and when and where they will play.

“Auckland will be in the international spotlight during the Official Draw, just as it will be for the opening match in July 2023 and the semi-final, both to be held at Eden Park,” Phil Goff said.

Following the release of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match schedule in December, the Official Draw will see the 32 participating teams allocated into eight groups to determine who they will face in next year’s event, as well as which country they will be based in for group stage matches.

FIFA estimates that around 800 attendees, including senior FIFA officials and international media will attend the event, which will also be broadcast live to a captive global audience– providing a platform to showcase what makes Tāmaki Makaurau and Aotearoa unique with viewers around the world.

Approximately 120 team representatives will then visit shortlisted training sites and accommodation across New Zealand and Australia.

Hosting the Official Draw brings Auckland one step closer to hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – the largest women’s sporting tournament ever staged in Auckland or New Zealand. The event will help to underpin the region’s ongoing Covid-19 recovery, says Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive Nick Hill.

“A truly international event, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be a cornerstone in Auckland’s major event calendar and our gradual re-opening to the world,” says Nick Hill.

“After an incredibly challenging period for the major events industry, 2022 and 2023 mark a remarkable period for sport in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, as our stadiums and training grounds come to life around three women’s World Cup events. Following on from the success of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup this summer and with Rugby World Cup 2021 only a few months away, hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is the culmination of an unprecedented opportunity to elevate the profile of women in sport and inspire the next generation of cricket, rugby and football stars.”

