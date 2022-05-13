Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Project Through To Final Stage Of Infrastructure Acceleration Fund

Friday, 13 May 2022, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

A Nelson City Council project designed to help increase housing supply in the City Centre has successfully progressed to the negotiating stage of the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

The Achilles/Rutherford proposal includes a major infrastructure upgrade in Nelson’s City Centre that supports the development of up to 175 new affordable and social homes by Kāinga Ora.

“We are delighted that this important project is through to the final stages of the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund bidding process,” says Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese.

“If successful, this investment in our city by central government will be a massive boost to our local economy and an opportunity to accelerate infrastructure projects that will increase housing capacity and build resilience.”

Building infrastructure that supports housing intensification is one of the key ways in which Council can help increase housing supply where people already play and work, which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to transport.

The Achilles/Rutherford proposal includes investment in the Bridge Street Linear Active Transport Corridor, described in Te Ara ō Whakatū Nelson’s City Centre Spatial Plan as an active transport corridor and linear park offering green space for people. The street will connect people to places and enable effective, safe, healthy and rewarding movement from one side of our city to the other.

City Centre residents living in apartments will require more enhanced green spaces and greater access to active transport options, says Mayor Reese.

“The Bridge Street linear corridor will go a long way to answering those needs.

“Any funding would be used to transform one of Nelson’s main streets into a people-focussed place, full of greenery, and safe for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Once redesigned, Bridge Street will act as a new front yard for people living in the City Centre and a vibrant space for everyone in Nelson to enjoy.”

The proposal also includes an upgrade to the watermain that serves Bridge-Rutherford-Halifax-Collingwood streets, an upgrade of the Paru Paru wastewater pump station, and other related wastewater and stormwater upgrades. This will bolster the capacity and resilience of the City Centre’s water network so it can meet the demands of up to 850 extra dwellings.

Council is now preparing for negotiations with central government around funding and housing outcomes, and any information required to answer queries around due diligence.

“We look forward to sitting down with Kāinga Ora to demonstrate how far this funding will go in Whakatū Nelson,” says Mayor Reese.

 

Contact: media@ncc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

