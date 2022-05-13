Community Asked To Transport Their Thoughts To The Future

Auckland’s North West community are being asked to transport their thoughts to the future and provide feedback on long-term transport plans for the high-growth area.

Te Tupu Ngātahi Supporting Growth, a collaborative alliance between Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport, recently completed a detailed business case setting out long term transport infrastructure to support urban growth in the North West area.

The group has now completed work on the next phase - a mapped transport network proposal that would transform how people move around the North West in the future.

The proposed network sets out a number of projects including an alternative state highway, a rapid transit corridor between Redhills North and Kumeū-Huapai, two new stations (one near Kumeū and one near Huapai) and a new interchange at SH16 Brigham Creek Road.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton says long-term transport connections are vital to support the North West’s rapid growth.

“We know the results of not having transport infrastructure included in long-term plans – it is bleak. We want to see the future homes and communities of these high growth areas developed in and around carefully planned transport solutions,” said Mr Mutton.

Auckland Transport Chief Executive, Shane Ellison says that community feedback has already helped in developing business cases and identifying route options and the preferred routes.

“The pace at which the programme has progressed has been impacted by COVID-19, however we are now ready to go back to the community in Auckland’s North West to ensure we are on the right track.”

Phelan Pirrie, Rodney Local Board chair says the rapid transit corridor in particular will be transformative for the Kumeū town centre.

“Fast frequent public transport in Kumeū is a future everyone in the community would be excited about,” he said. “Starting the planning also now means that local businesses and residents can consider any impacts and options early,” he said.

Strategic projects

Supporting Growth is asking for community feedback on the below strategic projects that are anticipated for delivery in the next 10 to 30 years to support growth in the North West (funding dependent).

A future rapid transit corridor between Redhills North and Kumeū-Huapai will provide fast, frequent and high-capacity public transport.

A station located at Huapai will enable residents from the surrounding area to access a park and ride adjacent to the station.

A station located near the Kumeū town centre will provide access to the station by all types of transport – public transport, walk, bike, scoot, or drive

A cycling and walking corridor alongside the rapid transit corridor connecting Whenuapai and the northern part of Redhills to Kumeū-Huapai.

An Alternative State Highway – a new route extending the existing North Western Motorway from Brigham Creek Road to State Highway 16 east of Waimauku, supporting the upgrade of the current state highway in Kumeū-Huapai town centre.

A new interchange at SH16 Brigham Creek Road – this will improve access for all areas across the North West. It will create a central connection point for a wide range of transport options, including the Alternative State Highway, new public transport routes via the rapid transit corridor, and new walking and cycling networks, to flow through.

Find out more and have your say

Engagement with landowners has begun and community feedback on the station locations for Huapai and Kumeū is open from now until 20 June.

To support public engagement in the North West, community information sessions are scheduled over the next few weeks. Drop in when suits you during the times below to find out more, meet the project team and ask your questions.

Te Manawa (Westgate) Kokiri Ngatahi, 11 Kohuhu Lane, Westgate:

Saturday 14 May 2022, 11am – 1pm

Wednesday 18 May 2022, 4.30pm - 6.30pm

Find out more and tell us what you think online at Supporting Growth or join the conversation using our interactive map and feedback form. https://haveyoursay-supportinggrowth.nz/connecting-north-west-aucklands-future-communities

© Scoop Media

