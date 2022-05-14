Fatality Confirmed Following Longlands Crash
Saturday, 14 May 2022, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person died following the earlier
single-car crash on Railway Road South in
Longlands.
The crash was reported to Police just
before 7.30am.
The road remains closed.
An
investigation into the cause of the crash is
underway.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries... More>>