Tauranga Police Investigate Serious Assault

Tauranga Police are investigating after a Bayfair Shopping Centre employee was the victim of a serious assault yesterday.

“The man was going for a walk during a break when he was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths near the Farm Street bus interchange just after 3pm,” says Tauranga Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Nick Lewer.

“We believe these young people have then run back into the shopping centre leaving the victim with a significant eye injury.

“The Farm Street area was busy at that time and we are urging anyone who saw the assault or can help us identify those involved to contact us.”

Police are aware there has been an increase in incidents relating to young people congregating in the vicinity of Bayfair Shopping Centre.

“In response we have increased our presence in this area, and we continue to work with both the shopping centre and local and regional authorities to address these ongoing issues," says Senior Sergeant Lewer.

An investigation is also underway in relation to the alleged intentional damage of a bus on Farm Street just after 5.15pm on Thursday 12 May.

Anyone with information in relation to Saturday’s serious assault is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 220514/2327.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

