Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Save The Children Calls For More To Support Aotearoa's Families Ahead Of Budget 2022

Sunday, 15 May 2022, 5:25 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Less than a week out from Budget 2022, leading child rights organisation Save the Children is calling for the Government to prioritise spending on strengthening Kiwi families as rapidly rising living costs and record inflation send more families into hardship.

As the world observes International Day of Families, the day the UN chose to promote awareness of issues relating to families, Save the Children is asking for Budget 2022 to better support Kiwi families.

This includes:

- Lifting core benefit levels and income support measures for families on low incomes. Research from the Fairer Future Collaboration shows significant income shortfalls of up to $300 per week for families reliant on welfare.

- Increasing the In-Work Tax Credit for inflation to $82 per week and improving access to the full amount of Working for Families.

- Continuing half-price public transport fares and improving access to public transport.

"Families are the cornerstone of society and our greatest form of protection and advancement for children, which directly influences the overall success of a nation. When our families do well, we all do well," says Save the Children New Zealand’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

"Given the current situation of record inflation and extremely high costs of living, families on the lowest incomes are in critical need of support. We are hopeful the Government will recognise this need and their role to alleviate hardship, and this will be reflected in the Budget decisions."

Ms Southey says the Government’s recent signalling of increased investment in health and climate change will go some way towards supporting families, but this should not cancel out the continued need to invest in lifting incomes to liveable levels for every family in New Zealand.

"Ensuring families have enough money to pay for basics such as housing costs, energy needs, and nutritious food raises the standard of living for families. When all of society has a decent standard of living it reduces the cost burden on health, education and justice. Children and adults are healthier, education achievement increases, and people can contribute to their communities - enriching all of Aotearoa New Zealand."

Save the Children is part of the Fairer Future Collaboration and was part of the work behind the Seven Steps to a Fairer Future initiative.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 



Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>

PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 