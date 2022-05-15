Boosting The Tech Sector To Benefit All Kiwis

NZTech, the lead non-government organisation, working to help connect and grow Aotearoa’s tech sector, backs the $20 million investment government is committing toward accelerating tech sector growth.

This will benefit all Kiwis as these companies have proven that they can create thousands of new high value jobs and valuable export revenues with little impact on the environment, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

The collaboration between government and the tech industry to identify the levers that will help accelerate the growth of tech sector, via the industry transformation plan, is a demonstration of how fresh and dynamic this sector is, he says.

“The investments announced today by Digital Minister David Clark are targeted at initiatives that have been identified as having the biggest impact fast.

“There is a skills mismatch that is being addressed by the combination of improvements of access to senior experienced tech role across the border and work underway with the education system.

“Initiatives such as earn-as-you-learn pathways into exciting new tech roles and this budget investment to support a tech academy for SAAS business roles will help create multiple new opportunities for Kiwis.

“The Tech Story was developed as a partnership between NZTech and government to help reposition New Zealand as a successful hi-tech nation to help our tech exporters overseas, help attract the best talent and help attract investment.

“Think of it like the equivalent of the 100 percent Pure tourism campaign, so we can align strong shared messaging that tells the world in a convincing way that New Zealand has a world class tech sector.

“Launched last year, we are already seeing international interest growing, particularly attracting high quality experienced talent and investors.

“It is fantastic to see the government committing to ongoing support of this important global messaging and the growth of the tech sector.”

New Zealand’s economic future must rest with sustainable high value tech jobs producing goods and services with a much reduced carbon footprint, Muller says.

Tech in New Zealand connects people and markets, is the pathway to tomorrow’s jobs and helps combat climate change.

“We have the opportunity to be a world leading digital nation built on trust and known for the ethical deployment of emerging technologies,” he says.

“Our vibrant sector is the fastest growing industry in New Zealand and has expanded 30 percent faster than the economy overall. The tech sector can also help foster a diversified, future focused and resilient economy.”

Many Aotearoa companies have had strong recent growth, from digital opportunities. More than $200 million of growth funding has been raised by tech companies in the last year.

“At the end of last year New Zealand had 23,229 hi-tech companies, with nearly 112,000 employees. Each new tech sector job helps create five other new jobs.

New Zealand’s tech sector contributes more than eight percent to GDP and every four percent in tech growth productivity contributes 2.7 percent to the country’s GDP.

Its annual exports globally are worth $8.6 billion globally and they grew 10.8 percent between 2019 and 2020. Tech is New Zealand’s fastest growing and the country’s second largest export sector.

Aotearoa’s digital exports grew 23 percent between 2020 and 2021 and Muller says Kiwi tech firms invested $924 million in research and development last year. A third of all New Zealand research and development involved tech.

The average annual tech salary is $100,000 and New Zealand’s top 200 tech exporters employ 57,262 people globally.

© Scoop Media

