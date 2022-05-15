Kayaker Dies Following Incident, Wairoa

Police can confirm that a kayaker has died following an incident in Tuai,

Wairoa.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident, after an emergency beacon

activation at around 10:40am on the river, south of Lake Whakamarino.

Sadly, the kayaker was deceased prior to being retrieved from the water.

Police will conduct enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the

Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

