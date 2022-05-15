Kayaker Dies Following Incident, Wairoa
Sunday, 15 May 2022, 6:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a kayaker has died following an
incident in Tuai,
Wairoa.
Emergency services were
alerted to the incident, after an emergency
beacon
activation at around 10:40am on the river, south
of Lake Whakamarino.
Sadly, the kayaker was deceased
prior to being retrieved from the water.
Police will
conduct enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of
the
Coroner, who will release their finding in due
course.
