Open Fire Season For Otago District

Otago moved to an open fire season at 8am today (Monday 16 May). This includes Dunedin, Clutha, Waitaki, Central and Lakes Districts.

An open fire season means permits will no longer be required when lighting open-air fires.

A restricted fire season will remain in place for all commercial forestry areas (1 km fire safety margins).

The fireworks ban that has been in place since December 2021, has now been lifted. Private use of fireworks is now allowed in the Otago District.

District Manager, Phil Marsh says the current weather conditions are the reason for this change.

"We are seeing signs of cooling temperatures - there is more dew in the morning and more moisture in the air," he says.

"This reduces the risk for wildfire, although, it does not eliminate it."

Phil Marsh would like to remind people wanting to light a fire to do so safely.

"Keep the fire small and manageable, make sure you have a way to extinguish the fire, and make sure you extinguish it before nightfall," he says.

"Check the weather forecast before lighting a fire to make sure there are no strong winds expected,

"If in doubt, please do not light a fire."

For more fire safety information, head to www.checkitsalright.nz.

Open-fires will not be permitted on the following locations which are in a year-round prohibited fire season.

Ruby Island (Lake Wanaka)

Stevensons Island (Lake Wanaka)

Mou Waho Island (Lake Wanaka)

Mou Tapu Island (Lake Wanaka)

Mount Iron (Wanaka)

Albert Town Recreational Reserve (Wanaka)

Pig and Pigeon Islands (Lake Wakatipu)

Queenstown Red Zone (Queenstown)

Coronet Forest (Queenstown)

Shag Point (Waitaki)

Bucklands Crossing (Dunedin)

