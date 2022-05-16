Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Open Fire Season For Otago District

Monday, 16 May 2022, 9:35 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Otago moved to an open fire season at 8am today (Monday 16 May). This includes Dunedin, Clutha, Waitaki, Central and Lakes Districts.

An open fire season means permits will no longer be required when lighting open-air fires.

A restricted fire season will remain in place for all commercial forestry areas (1 km fire safety margins).

The fireworks ban that has been in place since December 2021, has now been lifted. Private use of fireworks is now allowed in the Otago District.

District Manager, Phil Marsh says the current weather conditions are the reason for this change.

"We are seeing signs of cooling temperatures - there is more dew in the morning and more moisture in the air," he says.

"This reduces the risk for wildfire, although, it does not eliminate it."

Phil Marsh would like to remind people wanting to light a fire to do so safely.

"Keep the fire small and manageable, make sure you have a way to extinguish the fire, and make sure you extinguish it before nightfall," he says.

"Check the weather forecast before lighting a fire to make sure there are no strong winds expected,

"If in doubt, please do not light a fire."

For more fire safety information, head to www.checkitsalright.nz.

Open-fires will not be permitted on the following locations which are in a year-round prohibited fire season.

  • Ruby Island (Lake Wanaka)
  • Stevensons Island (Lake Wanaka)
  • Mou Waho Island (Lake Wanaka)
  • Mou Tapu Island (Lake Wanaka)
  • Mount Iron (Wanaka)
  • Albert Town Recreational Reserve (Wanaka)
  • Pig and Pigeon Islands (Lake Wakatipu)
  • Queenstown Red Zone (Queenstown)
  • Coronet Forest (Queenstown)
  • Shag Point (Waitaki)
  • Bucklands Crossing (Dunedin)

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 



Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>

PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 