Hutt Valley Police investigate serious Wainuiomata burglary

Monday, 16 May 2022, 9:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hutt Valley Prevention Manager Inspector Haley Ryan:

Hutt Valley Police are investigating after an excavator was used to gain entry into a service station on Wainuiomata Road in Wainuiomata.

Police were alerted to the burglary just before 2.30am.

The excavator, which was unlawfully taken from a nearby construction site, caused significant damage to the building.

Police staff, including a dog handler, were in the area soon after however were unable to locate any offenders at the time.

A scene guard has been in place overnight as the building has been deemed to be unstable.

"We are treating this matter seriously and we believe someone in the close knit Wainuiomata community will know who did this," says Inspector Ryan.

Enquiries will be ongoing today, including a scene examination.

“We will also have staff going door-to-door speaking to any potential witnesses, or anyone with relevant information.”

Anyone with information about the incident can also speak to Police staff at the Wainuiomata Police Station, or contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220516/5953.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

