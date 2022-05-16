Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Four arrested following burglary and fleeing driver incident

Monday, 16 May 2022, 9:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander:

Police have arrested four people following a burglary and fleeing driver incident at a Silverdale electronics store overnight.

The burglary occurred at around 1am and as Police approached the scene, two vehicles were observed leaving the area.

Police's Air Support Unit, Eagle, was deployed into the area and has observed the occupants of one of these vehicles transferring stolen goods into a third vehicle.

Ground staff were directed to this location and attempted to block this third vehicle, but it rammed two of our vehicles before fleeing.

No pursuit has been initiated. Instead, Eagle continued to provide observations of this vehicle as it entered the motorway network on the wrong side of the road.

It has travelled across the Harbour Bridge and exited on Curran Street where spikes were successfully deployed.

During this time, a Police vehicle heading to the area has been involved in a single vehicle crash on Jervois Road.

Fortunately, both staff did not sustain serious injuries but were taken to hospital for observations. Police are ensuring there is welfare in support for the staff involved in this.

The fleeing vehicle has continued through Ponsonby and entered the North-Western motorway.

Eagle has continued to observe this vehicle throughout and for an extended period of time has been driven around the North-Western in an dangerous manner.

Spikes were again successfully deployed near Westgate.

The vehicle entered the motorway again, but shortly afterward has been blocked by Police and the matter brought to an end.

Police swiftly took the four occupants into custody, including the 20-year-old driver. The other occupants were aged between 15 and 17.

Police are incredibly disappointed by the actions and choices of this group. These offenders have demonstrated a complete disregard for every other person who may have been using the road at this time.

It is sheer luck the public and the offenders themselves were not seriously injured as a result of this reckless driving behaviour.

Our enquiries are continuing into this incident, and we expect to lay a number of charges as a result of what has occurred this morning.

