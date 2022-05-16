Māori Economic Development Fund To Boost Burgeoning Businesses

Three up-and-coming local Māori businesses have been selected as recipients of the 2021/22Māori Economic Development Fund.

The contestable grants fund was established in 2013 by the Kāpiti Coast District Council and Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti to support whānau, hapū, iwi and mātāwaka in Kāpiti to develop their business or social enterprise.

This year there were seven applicants, with three meeting the criteria and receiving funding.

Convener of the judging panel Russell Spratt (Āti Awa ki Whakarongotai) says the businesses to receive funding in this round demonstrated strong alignment with the Māori Economic Development Strategy and the Fund’s criteria.

“There is a focus on health, wellbeing and education in this year’s recipients which is perhaps reflective of the times we are living in and our community’s interest in exploring different ways of staying well,” Mr Spratt says.

“The successful applicants will offer a range of products or experiences incorporating te ao Māori approaches and solutions.

“The grants will support those just starting out and those well on their way take another step forward.”

Mr Spratt says a vibrant Māori economy benefits everyone.

“Māori economic wellbeing builds opportunities for all Māori. It links tangata whenua to the district, and contributes to the wider community. We look forward to seeing these organisations thrive and add more depth to the local economy.”

The 2021/22 recipients are:

Hapai Wellness

An Ōtaki-based holistic hauora collective offering health and wellbeing services including yoga classes, workshops/wānanga and wellness retreats drawing on Mātauranga Māori and blending science and holistic practices from other indigenous cultures.

Te Rongoā Rerehua

Guiding and protecting the mauri of rongoā Māori is a core value of Te Rongoā Rerehua, a legacy inspired kaupapa by a local practitioner who has a vision to develop a range of locally sourced rongoā Māori products, to align with local traditional Māori healing practices.

Hori Gallery Ltd – Te Whare Toi o Hori

The destination art studio, gallery, café and community space at Ōtaki Beach. The funding will be used to support the building of Te Hāhi, an art residence and workspace for visiting in-residence artists who will be supporting workshops and wānanga.

For more information please visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maori-ed-grant.

ENDS

Media contact for more information – Joe Dawson 027 5557 648 | joe.dawson@kapiticoast.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

