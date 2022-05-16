Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Māori Economic Development Fund To Boost Burgeoning Businesses

Monday, 16 May 2022, 11:00 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Three up-and-coming local Māori businesses have been selected as recipients of the 2021/22Māori Economic Development Fund.

The contestable grants fund was established in 2013 by the Kāpiti Coast District Council and Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti to support whānau, hapū, iwi and mātāwaka in Kāpiti to develop their business or social enterprise.

This year there were seven applicants, with three meeting the criteria and receiving funding.

Convener of the judging panel Russell Spratt (Āti Awa ki Whakarongotai) says the businesses to receive funding in this round demonstrated strong alignment with the Māori Economic Development Strategy and the Fund’s criteria.

“There is a focus on health, wellbeing and education in this year’s recipients which is perhaps reflective of the times we are living in and our community’s interest in exploring different ways of staying well,” Mr Spratt says.

“The successful applicants will offer a range of products or experiences incorporating te ao Māori approaches and solutions.

“The grants will support those just starting out and those well on their way take another step forward.”

Mr Spratt says a vibrant Māori economy benefits everyone.

“Māori economic wellbeing builds opportunities for all Māori. It links tangata whenua to the district, and contributes to the wider community. We look forward to seeing these organisations thrive and add more depth to the local economy.”

The 2021/22 recipients are:

Hapai Wellness

An Ōtaki-based holistic hauora collective offering health and wellbeing services including yoga classes, workshops/wānanga and wellness retreats drawing on Mātauranga Māori and blending science and holistic practices from other indigenous cultures.

Te Rongoā Rerehua

Guiding and protecting the mauri of rongoā Māori is a core value of Te Rongoā Rerehua, a legacy inspired kaupapa by a local practitioner who has a vision to develop a range of locally sourced rongoā Māori products, to align with local traditional Māori healing practices.

Hori Gallery Ltd – Te Whare Toi o Hori

The destination art studio, gallery, café and community space at Ōtaki Beach. The funding will be used to support the building of Te Hāhi, an art residence and workspace for visiting in-residence artists who will be supporting workshops and wānanga.

For more information please visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maori-ed-grant.

 

ENDS

 

Media contact for more information – Joe Dawson 027 5557 648 | joe.dawson@kapiticoast.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 



Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>

PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 