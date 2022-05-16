Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ara Ake Sees Big Opportunities For New Energy Innovations In The Emissions Reduction Plan

Monday, 16 May 2022, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Ara Ake

New Zealand’s future energy centre, Ara Ake, has welcomed the release of the Emissions Reduction Plan and the first tranche of investments from the Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Ara Ake Chief Executive Dr Cristiano Marantes says the Government’s plan will require us embracing new technologies and innovation.

"The ability to be agile and adaptable to new and emerging technologies will be crucial and I’m looking forward to Ara Ake playing a part in ensuring that happens," Dr Marantes says.

"The initiatives outlined in the Emissions Reduction Plan offer enormous opportunities for us to benefit from a decarbonised future - from new jobs to long-term environmental, social, and economic benefits for our future generations.

"The only way we’ll achieve those benefits however, is in collaboration with businesses and streamlining our ability to adopt new ways of doing things.

"We see our role as connecting stakeholders and sharing knowledge from across the energy innovation landscape in the nation’s decarbonisation journey. We are excited that the Emissions Reduction Plan announces the development of the regulatory framework for offshore renewable energy, which was announced at the Offshore Future Energy Forum hosted by Ara Ake.

"We look forward to working through the detail of today’s announcements to see how we can work further with business and help demonstrate and commercialise new technologies," Dr Marantes says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ara Ake on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 