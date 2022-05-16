Road Closure - Brighton Rd, Parnell - Auckland City
Monday, 16 May 2022, 6:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on
Brighton Rd, Parnell.
Brighton Rd is closed between
Shore Rd and Elam St.
Diversions are in place and
motorists are advised to avoid the area.
At this stage
one person is believed to have moderate injuries.
No
further information is
available.
