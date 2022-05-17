Have You Seen Nicole?

Nicole Thomas, 23, has been missing from the Papakura area since about 4pm

this afternoon and Police are seeking sightings from members of the public.

She was last seen wearing the top and pants in the image below.

Police and her family have concerns for her safety.

She may be in the Drury or Auckland CBD area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 111

and quote event number P050591638.

© Scoop Media

