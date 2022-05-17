Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC’s Planting Fund Sowing The Seeds For A Greener Future

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:29 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

We’ve got more native tree cover than any other urban area in Aotearoa and we’re a biodiversity hot spot, but can we lead the country in being the first to hit 10% green coverage?

New Plymouth District Council’s Te Korowai o Tāne grants will fund not-for-profit and community groups to plant native species on their own properties.

It builds on many examples of flourishing wildlife and planting schemes, like Taranaki Mounga Back to Life and Towards Predator Free 2050.

“One of the big calls in our 10-Year Plan last year was Planting our Place by working with mana whenua to start planting 34 hectares of urban forest across the District over the next 20 years to help bring back native birdsong to our urban areas and make our place greener and healthier for our kids. Te Korowai o Tāne will help us get there,” said NPDC Community Partnerships Lead Callum Williamson.

“We already lead the country in green cover with almost 9% of our urban area in native trees. Pushing it over 10% will help us meet emissions targets as part of our Climate Action Framework and show our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital is leading the country in creating a greener future.”

If you think Te Korowai o Tāne could help your vision for a greener future take root, then find out more on npdc.govt.nz/FundingAndGrants.

FAST FACTS

• Planting our Place was approved in NPDC’s 10-Year Plan for 2021-31.

• Each year Te Korowai o Tāne will have $30,000 to help groups with native planting.

• The fund is currently open to applications until 17 July and will open twice a year.

• It is open to community and not-for-profit groups including schools, sports clubs, kōhanga reo, kindergartens, early childhood and play centres and marae.

Conditions:

• Applicants must provide a quote for the plants from a supplier approved by NPDC.

• The applicants must plant on their own properties.

• Before and after photos must be provided to show the planting has been done.

• Funding is to buy native plants only and 70% of these must be large trees (canopy species) that absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

• Planting must be intended to be in perpetuity.

• NPDC will hold the carbon credits for the plants.

• Only one application will be accepted per property.

• Grants are a maximum of $5000 per group.

