Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Māori Population Estimates: Mean Year Ended 31 December 2021

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:43 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Estimates of the Māori ethnic population of New Zealand by age and sex.

Key facts

This release contains the provisional estimate of the national Māori ethnic population for the mean year ended 31 December 2021, and includes an update to the provisional estimate for the mean year ended 31 December 2020.

The mean year ended population is the average population over the year, based on the estimated population at the end of each quarter.

For mean year ended December 2021:

  • The Māori ethnic population grew by 20,100 (2.4 percent annual increase compared with the mean year ended December 2020).
  • New Zealand’s estimated Māori ethnic population was 875,000.
  • There were 439,200 Māori females and 435,800 Māori males.

During the December 2021 year:

  • Natural increase (births minus deaths) was 13,900. The balance of Māori population gain is made up of net migration and net inter-ethnic mobility (those changing their ethnic identification to include Māori, minus those no longer including Māori in their ethnic identification).

Estimates are only available at the national level.

Visit our website to read this information release:

Māori population estimates: Mean year ended 31 December 2021

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 