Māori Population Estimates: Mean Year Ended 31 December 2021

Estimates of the Māori ethnic population of New Zealand by age and sex.

Key facts

This release contains the provisional estimate of the national Māori ethnic population for the mean year ended 31 December 2021, and includes an update to the provisional estimate for the mean year ended 31 December 2020.

The mean year ended population is the average population over the year, based on the estimated population at the end of each quarter.

For mean year ended December 2021:

The Māori ethnic population grew by 20,100 (2.4 percent annual increase compared with the mean year ended December 2020).

New Zealand’s estimated Māori ethnic population was 875,000.

There were 439,200 Māori females and 435,800 Māori males.

During the December 2021 year:

Natural increase (births minus deaths) was 13,900. The balance of Māori population gain is made up of net migration and net inter-ethnic mobility (those changing their ethnic identification to include Māori, minus those no longer including Māori in their ethnic identification).

Estimates are only available at the national level.

Māori population estimates: Mean year ended 31 December 2021

