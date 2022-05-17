Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Murder Charge Laid – Northland

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 7:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Inspector Kevan Verry, Northland Field Crime
Manager:

A 61-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a body was
located in an area of the Waipoua Forest, near State Highway 12, Waimamaku,
this afternoon.

The body is believed to be that of Northland woman, Gaelene Bright, who was
last spoken to at her home address in the early hours of 1 May.

“A scene guard is currently in place in the area and Police will not be in
a position to release any further details of the victim until formal
identification takes place,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry.

Over the last five days, a large search operation has been conducted in the
Waimamaku Region and Waipoua Forest, which has involved Police investigators,
Police dogs, and civilian search and rescue teams.

“The scene examination is continuing and is expected to take some time. We
appreciate the patience of all those in the area.”

Police are also currently conducting a scene examination at the victim’s
home.

This afternoon, Police have located and interviewed a 61-year-old man, who
has been charged with murder.

He will be appearing the Hastings District Court on May 19.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

Acting Detective Inspector Kevan Verry says this is a tragic situation.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Ms Bright’s family during this
extremely difficult time.”

Police are still making enquiries into the movements of Gaelene’s vehicle,
a white 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4 with the registration number YW7634, between
Northland and Te Kuiti on 3 and 4 May.

Anyone who has seen this vehicle or has any information regarding it is asked
to call Police on 105 quoting file number 220511/2799 or Operation Bright.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.

Police are unable to provide further information at this time as the matter
is before the courts.

