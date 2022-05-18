Appeal For Video Footage Following Disorder In Rotorua
Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 6:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
17 May
Police are appealing for video footage of a
disorder incident which took
place in Rotorua this
evening.
Two groups of people were involved on the
incident that took place on
Tutanekai Street, near ‘Eat
Street’ around 6pm.
Three of the people involved
were arrested shortly after they left the scene
in a
vehicle.
One person has been taken to hospital with
moderate injuries.
If you filmed this incident,
please report this footage to Police so we can
establish
what happened.
We understand that this incident may
have been unsettling and Police would
like to reassure
the community that we will hold the offenders to
account.
Video footage can be given to Police by
filing an online 105 report and
quoting event number
P050602787
