Appeal For Video Footage Following Disorder In Rotorua

17 May

Police are appealing for video footage of a disorder incident which took

place in Rotorua this evening.

Two groups of people were involved on the incident that took place on

Tutanekai Street, near ‘Eat Street’ around 6pm.

Three of the people involved were arrested shortly after they left the scene

in a vehicle.

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

If you filmed this incident, please report this footage to Police so we can

establish what happened.

We understand that this incident may have been unsettling and Police would

like to reassure the community that we will hold the offenders to account.

Video footage can be given to Police by filing an online 105 report and

quoting event number P050602787

