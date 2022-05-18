Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information Following Whangerei Shooting

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

17 May

Whangarei Police are appealing to the public for information following a
shooting incident that occurred in Station Road, Tikipunga at about 1:30pm
today, 17 May.

The occupant of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle parked on the side
the road, in front of a dwelling. Another person was taking cover behind his
vehicle at the time the shots were fired.

Fortunately no one was injured.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other
informaiton that may assist Police, to contact 105 and quote file number
220517/2763.

Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.

