Appeal For Information Following Whangerei Shooting
Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
17 May
Whangarei Police are appealing to the public
for information following a
shooting incident that
occurred in Station Road, Tikipunga at about
1:30pm
today, 17 May.
The occupant of a vehicle
fired shots at another vehicle parked on the side
the
road, in front of a dwelling. Another person was taking
cover behind his
vehicle at the time the shots were
fired.
Fortunately no one was injured.
Police
are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has
any other
informaiton that may assist Police, to contact
105 and quote file number
220517/2763.
Information
can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800
555
111.
