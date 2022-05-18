Appeal For Information Following Whangerei Shooting

17 May

Whangarei Police are appealing to the public for information following a

shooting incident that occurred in Station Road, Tikipunga at about 1:30pm

today, 17 May.

The occupant of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle parked on the side

the road, in front of a dwelling. Another person was taking cover behind his

vehicle at the time the shots were fired.

Fortunately no one was injured.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other

informaiton that may assist Police, to contact 105 and quote file number

220517/2763.

Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555

111.

