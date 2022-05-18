Safe In The City – Share Your Thoughts On The Safety Of Hamilton’s Central City

Do you feel safe in our central city? Hamilton City Council wants your feedback on your perception of safety in and around the central city.

This annual survey is a valuable tool that Council uses to detect where they’re doing well in this space, and to identify areas of concern or improvement.

Community Services Strategy Manager Andy Mannering says Council is committed to revitalising Hamilton’s central city and making it a safe and inviting space where people love to be.

“The safety of Hamiltonians is a high priority for the Council. We want to make sure that Kirikiriroa is a destination where people always feel safe and welcome,” he says. “Our team does awesome mahi out in the community to ensure the safety of our people, but it’s a big job and we welcome any feedback or suggestions.”

The survey takes five minutes to complete and is used to inform the Council on priorities for the next financial year. The survey also offers respondents the chance to comment and make suggestions on areas of concern in their own neighbourhood as well as the main shopping and hospitality precinct.

The city safety perception survey will be open until 14 June.

© Scoop Media

