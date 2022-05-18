Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Entrepreneurs Reach For The Stars At Inaugural Startup Weekend

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

So, you want to be a star? A techstar that is.

Marlborough’s entrepreneurs will get their chance to shine at the inaugural Techstars Startup Weekend Marlborough from 17 to 19 June.

Council’s Economic Development Programmes Manager Mark Unwin says the weekend is a chance to learn what it takes to create a startup business and to experience entrepreneurship first-hand.

“This is a 54-hour event and never previously run in Marlborough, so we are very excited to see it take place. The goal is to inspire, support and empower people to become entrepreneurs,” Mr Unwin said.

“If you have a great idea or wonder what it would take to be an entrepreneur or just want to learn more about problem solving, design thinking and startups, this is for you,” he said.

Over an action-packed three days, participants will meet mentors, investors, co-founders, and sponsors to show them how to get more done faster - and maybe even start that business. All attendees will be assigned to a ‘team’ for the weekend with a maximum of eight participants.

“A startup business needs different types of people and skills to make the company successful. You might be a creative or someone who takes charge, a natural networker or a developer who creates awesome websites, apps, or products from the ground up - a successful startup needs all these skills,” Mr Unwin said.

Everyone who participates in the event is expected to be present all weekend.

The event is being run by Business Trust Marlborough with Council and Angel Investors Marlborough sponsoring the event. Tickets cost $49 which includes meals throughout.

“We have the best coaches and mentors in Marlborough assembled as part of the weekend with inspiring workshops to improve your startup idea. It is going to be an epic weekend filled with fun, surprises and new friends,” Mr Unwin said.

To register go to: https://event.techstars.com/event/oyDQXxi4z6

For more information go to: Techstars Startup Weekend Marlborough

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Australian Election Toss-up


The foibles of the Aussie electoral system are pretty well-known. The Lucky Country doesn’t have proportional representation. Voting for everyone over 18 is compulsory, but within a preferential system. This means that in the relatively few key seats that decide the final result, it can be the voters’ second, third or fourth ranking preferences that finally get the winner over the 50% line...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 