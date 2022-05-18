Arrest Made Following Death In Owaka, Cultha
Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 7:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Southern CIB Detective Sergeant Scott
McMulkin:
Police have charged a 50-year-old man in
relation to the death of 33-year-old
Rikki McCall in
Owaka.
Rikki was found deceased on Owaka Valley Road,
Owaka, near Clutha on the
night of Saturday 7
May.
The 50-year-old man has been charged with
failing to stop and ascertain
injury in relation to a
fatal crash and is due to appear in Dunedin
District
Court on Tuesday 31 May.
The
investigation into Rikki’s death remains ongoing and
Police are
continuing to appeal for information from
anyone with knowledge of the
incident.
If you were
travelling in the area between 8pm on Saturday 7 May and 4am
on
Sunday 8 May and have information that may assist
Police in their enquiries,
contact Police via 105 and
quote file number 220508/8217.
Information can also
be given Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
