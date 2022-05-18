Arrest Made Following Death In Owaka, Cultha

Southern CIB Detective Sergeant Scott McMulkin:

Police have charged a 50-year-old man in relation to the death of 33-year-old

Rikki McCall in Owaka.

Rikki was found deceased on Owaka Valley Road, Owaka, near Clutha on the

night of Saturday 7 May.

The 50-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop and ascertain

injury in relation to a fatal crash and is due to appear in Dunedin District

Court on Tuesday 31 May.

The investigation into Rikki’s death remains ongoing and Police are

continuing to appeal for information from anyone with knowledge of the

incident.

If you were travelling in the area between 8pm on Saturday 7 May and 4am on

Sunday 8 May and have information that may assist Police in their enquiries,

contact Police via 105 and quote file number 220508/8217.

Information can also be given Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

