Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Motorway Maintenance And Pūhoi To Warkworth Traffic Switch Being Co-ordinated To Make Life Easier For Drivers

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 8:01 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi’s Auckland System Management Alliance is teaming up with the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway project team to co-ordinate a traffic switch near the Johnstone Hill Tunnels with a scheduled overnight motorway maintenance closure on Sunday 22 May.

The essential maintenance work along State Highway 1 (SH1) northbound between Silverdale and Puhoi will be carried out between 9pm on Sunday 22 May and 5am Monday 23 May, with work on the southbound lanes from Puhoi to Silverdale planned between 9pm on Monday 23 May and 5am on Tuesday 24 May.

The change in road layout for the Pūhoi to Warkworth project will see the Hibiscus Coast Highway (HCH) northbound traffic merge onto a small section of the new motorway north of the Johnstone Hill Tunnel. Motorists will then travel across a small section of the new motorway and exit at the new Pūhoi off-ramp onto Pūhoi Road, before connecting back onto SH1.

“Both of these jobs require overnight lane closures for the work to be carried out safely, and by working in partnership we can kill two birds with one stone and keep inconvenience and disruption for motorists to a minimum,” says Waka Kotahi Transport Services Portfolio Manager Mark McKenzie.

“The traffic switch is an milestone for the Pūhoi to Warkworth project. It brings us a step closer to providing Aucklanders with a safer, more reliable and resilient route to the north, as we work to have the new road fully open to traffic next year.”

Motorists are asked to drive with extra care through the small section of the Pūhoi to Warkworth site, while people adjust to the new road layout. Temporary speed limits will be in place on the new road layout for the duration of the Pūhoi to Warkworth project to protect road workers and ensure the safety of everyone travelling through the area.

The regularly scheduled motorway maintenance work being undertaken overnight Sunday and Monday will include the upgrading of tolling equipment as well as essential maintenance work. As contractors will be cutting into the road, there will be increased noise levels, and the toll road and tunnels will be unavailable to drives while the work is carried out.

A detour will be in place during the closure, using the Hibiscus Coast Highway (previously known as SH17) between the Silverdale interchange and Pūhoi. The detour is expect to add approximately 15 minutes to journeys, and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys.

The maintenance work and traffic switch are weather dependent and may be postponed at short notice. People are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi social media pages and our Journey Planner website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Australian Election Toss-up


The foibles of the Aussie electoral system are pretty well-known. The Lucky Country doesn’t have proportional representation. Voting for everyone over 18 is compulsory, but within a preferential system. This means that in the relatively few key seats that decide the final result, it can be the voters’ second, third or fourth ranking preferences that finally get the winner over the 50% line...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 