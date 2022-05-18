Motorway Maintenance And Pūhoi To Warkworth Traffic Switch Being Co-ordinated To Make Life Easier For Drivers

Waka Kotahi’s Auckland System Management Alliance is teaming up with the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway project team to co-ordinate a traffic switch near the Johnstone Hill Tunnels with a scheduled overnight motorway maintenance closure on Sunday 22 May.

The essential maintenance work along State Highway 1 (SH1) northbound between Silverdale and Puhoi will be carried out between 9pm on Sunday 22 May and 5am Monday 23 May, with work on the southbound lanes from Puhoi to Silverdale planned between 9pm on Monday 23 May and 5am on Tuesday 24 May.

The change in road layout for the Pūhoi to Warkworth project will see the Hibiscus Coast Highway (HCH) northbound traffic merge onto a small section of the new motorway north of the Johnstone Hill Tunnel. Motorists will then travel across a small section of the new motorway and exit at the new Pūhoi off-ramp onto Pūhoi Road, before connecting back onto SH1.

“Both of these jobs require overnight lane closures for the work to be carried out safely, and by working in partnership we can kill two birds with one stone and keep inconvenience and disruption for motorists to a minimum,” says Waka Kotahi Transport Services Portfolio Manager Mark McKenzie.

“The traffic switch is an milestone for the Pūhoi to Warkworth project. It brings us a step closer to providing Aucklanders with a safer, more reliable and resilient route to the north, as we work to have the new road fully open to traffic next year.”

Motorists are asked to drive with extra care through the small section of the Pūhoi to Warkworth site, while people adjust to the new road layout. Temporary speed limits will be in place on the new road layout for the duration of the Pūhoi to Warkworth project to protect road workers and ensure the safety of everyone travelling through the area.

The regularly scheduled motorway maintenance work being undertaken overnight Sunday and Monday will include the upgrading of tolling equipment as well as essential maintenance work. As contractors will be cutting into the road, there will be increased noise levels, and the toll road and tunnels will be unavailable to drives while the work is carried out.

A detour will be in place during the closure, using the Hibiscus Coast Highway (previously known as SH17) between the Silverdale interchange and Pūhoi. The detour is expect to add approximately 15 minutes to journeys, and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys.

The maintenance work and traffic switch are weather dependent and may be postponed at short notice. People are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi social media pages and our Journey Planner website.

© Scoop Media

