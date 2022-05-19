Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road To Waipoua Opens

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 9:14 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Down the road from the mighty Tāne Mahuta, a road-carpet was rolled out and lights set to green as the newly sealed 1.5km stretch of Waipoua River Road was opened for traffic. A blessing of the site and the work completed was led by Te Roroa, kaitiaki of Waipoua forest.

Thomas Hohaia, Chair of Te Roroa Whatu Ora and Manawhenua Trusts, with Dr Jason Smith, Mayor of Kaipara District Council opened the gates to allow the first cars through.

The sealing project is part of the Kaipara KickStart body of work, supported by PGF funding from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit. KDC applied for funding in partnership with Te Roroa, to seal the road that runs through Department of Conservation managed land, and install traffic lights. WSP designed and managed construction and work on the road was carried out by Fulton Hogan, who were able to employ members of Te Roroa to work on the project. Currie Electrical completed most of the traffic signal installation.

Sealing Waipoua River Road supports Rākau Rangitira, a strategic development project led by Te Roroa and Department of Conservation, by enabling a single-entry point for the kauri walks and the Tane Mahuta experience, cutting out human off-track movement in a forest that is kauri dieback positive. The Te Roroa visitor centre will become an access point to see the ancient kauri, as well as offering walks that showcase some of our magnificent New Zealand birdlife.

Mayor Smith noted that, in addition to the new seal, the road boasts Kaipara’s first traffic lights. Two sets of lights are needed to manage traffic along one-lane stretches of road.

Paul Swallow, Investment Director at Kānoa - RDU had been following the project since first reviewing the funding application.

“Seeing the difference projects like this can make to communities is what gets me out of bed in the mornings,” says Paul. “This isn’t just a road. It is about unlocking potential for the people who are here today, and the generations of people in the future who will also benefit from it.”

Works on the road were carefully planned by WSP to minimise the risk of introducing kauri die-back into the area and reduce the cost of the project. As much as possible, the road was constructed from materials already on site. Metal had to be brought in from a certified kauri dieback-free area and all equipment was washed each night after work was completed.

