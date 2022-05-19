Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local Charity Kicks Off New Zealand’s First Sneaker Drive

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 9:38 am
Press Release: Outsole

Clean for a Cause and Mana Pasifika are proud to present Outsole*, a first-of-its kind sneaker donation drive helping to put sneakers on the feet of Kiwi kids in need.

The event will be held at Vodafone Events Centre on Saturday 11th June from 10am – 2pm andattendees can donate used or unused sneakers to the charity as well as buy, sell, and trade sneakers with other like-minded people. Entry is FREE and all ages are welcome so bring your friends and family down and enjoy an epic day out. Immerse yourself in the sneakerhead culture with a range of epic vendor stalls, local community icons and rare sneaker displays. The team from Cold Classics Barbershop NZ will be onsite giving out some fresh fades and we’ve got an exciting lineup of music, food and giveaways.

Founded in 2021 by Sneaker Clean NZ business owner Christian Prescott, Clean For A Cause was Christian’s way of giving back: “I’ve seen my South Auckland whānau and our communities struggle more than ever due to the impact of Covid-19.

“Sneaker culture is a massive part of today’s youth and is a popular way for youth to feel confident while expressing themselves creatively amongst their peers. Many of the youth in our community have never owned a pair of name-brand sneakers so this is a simple way we can give our local rangatahi pride and a sense of ownership.

“At Clean For A Cause we believe we all should have access to sturdy footwear, and understanding there are whānau who don’t have shoes drove us to find a way to fill that need”.

By utilising networks, resources and skills readily available through his business, Christian and his team began collecting preloved and unused sneakers donated from the community, then professionally cleaning each pair, packaging them in a custom box and gifting them to deserving homes. Since Clean for a Cause started, the charity has donated over 500 pairs of sneakers to people in need within South Auckland communities.

Prescott, who employs three local rangatahi to help run Clean for a Cause, says Outsole grew from a desire to do more.

“The event will be a day full of good vibes, giving all involved a chance to do a little good,” he says. “Outsole refers to the section of the sneaker that meets the ground; it’s the foundation that the sneaker is built on, a sturdy outsole allows traction and stability in our framework. Outsole also refers to staying grounded.”

“I see Outsole growing into a meaningful movement for our whānau. Everyone who comes on the day will be able to meet others in the community and enjoy the atmosphere, while getting behind such an awesome cause”.

Need to know

What: OUTSOLE - Sneaker Donation Event

When: 10am - 2pm Saturday 11 June

Location: Vodafone Events Centre, 770 Great South Road, Manukau

Cost: Completely free

For more information visit: www.outsole.co.nz

Outsole is presented by Clean For A Cause and proudly supported by Mana Pasifika (a programme funded by Te Hiringa Hauora – Health Promotion Agency).

Interested in being a part of Outsole? The event is currently looking for Partners and Sponsors to help drive the event awareness.

