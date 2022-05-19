Auckland Council Approves Updates To Stormwater And Property Maintenance And Nuisance Bylaws
Thursday, 19 May 2022, 9:41 am
Press Release: Auckland Council
Amendments to two bylaws have been approved by Auckland
Council’s Governing Body.
Amendments for the
Stormwater Bylaw 2015 will come into effect on 30 May 2022
and amendments for the Property Maintenance and Nuisance
Bylaw 2015 will come into effect on 1 July
2022.
Councillor Linda Cooper, Chair of the
council’s Regulatory Committee, says the updated bylaws
will produce better outcomes for
Aucklanders.
“The new provisions are
future-focused and consider Auckland’s population growth
and effects on the environment,” says Councillor
Cooper.
For full details visit OurAuckland
