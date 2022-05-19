Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Says Be Prepared For Sewage ‘Blow Back’

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Cleaning sewer mains with high pressure water jets is one of life’s necessities, like mowing the lawn or washing the car. Unfortunately it’s a job that is not without risk.

Over the coming months Marlborough District Council is carrying out a programme of sewer mains cleaning, initially focussed on Picton.The cleaning and inspection programme is part of work to survey and maintain the condition of the wastewater network.

Operations and Maintenance Engineer Stephen Rooney says that occasionally during the cleaning process ‘blow back’ occurs when water is pushed back up through a toilet.

“It’s very unpleasant and distressing, especially if you happen to be sitting on the loo at the time,” Mr Rooney says.

“Fortunately it’s a very rare occurrence, but it does happen.”

To help people get prepared, Mr Rooney encourages residents to check their letterbox for a notice about when the Council is cleaning the sewer mains in their area.

“I also encourage people to sign up to the Antenno app, which is regularly updated saying which streets we are working on.”

Antenno is a free mobile app that sends notifications and alerts based on locations chosen by the user. It’s simple to use and no personal information or login details are required. It can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Information is also available on the Council’s website at https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/apps/antenno

When Council is working in their street, people are advised to keep the toilet seat down and put a towel under the seat lid while their area is worked on.

“Some councils advise putting a weight like a brick on the lid or using cling film instead of the towel.”

Mr Rooney said the objective of the cleaning programme was to find tree roots, blockages and pipes damaged by earth movement in the wastewater system. A programme to repair any problems found will follow.

“Blockages are a serious problem - it’s something we need to look out for on a regular basis.”

“Also, please don’t flush wet wipes down the toilet - they cause blockages because they don’t break down naturally. Don’t put oil or fat down the sink either - it can accumulate into ‘fatbergs’ which block the pipes.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times


Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures. “Our economy has come through the COVID-19 shock better than almost anywhere else in the world...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>


Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 