Witnesses sought following robbery, Gore

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Senior Sergeant Brent Kingsland, Area Response Manager, Eastern Southland:

Gore Police are appealing for the public's help after a robbery early this morning on Broughton Street.

Police were alerted about 6.15am after two men entered the Broughton Street Discounter and demanded cash.

The men left the store with a sum of money and items and headed south on Broughton Street, possibly turning onto Pomona Street.

The store worker was fortunately unharmed during this incident, but was understandably shaken.

The men are described as average height and build, wearing dark-coloured clothing and carrying a black bag.

We're asking to hear from anyone who saw these two men in the area around 6.15am this morning and then running from the store a short time later.

Police know incidents like this are incredibly concerning for the community, and are working hard to locate these offenders and hold them to account.

If you have any information about this incident or the people involved, please call 105 and quote event number 220519/7826.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

