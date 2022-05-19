Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unsettled Weather Affects Roads And Driving Conditions

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Unsettled weather across Te Wai Pounamu/the South Island and parts of Te Ika-a-Māui/ the North Island have made driving conditions less than predictable today, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“Please take extra care if you are driving,” says Tresca Forrester, Waka Kotahi Journey Manager. “There have been scattered thunderstorms in several places and tomorrow also looks unsettled. If you are driving any distance, please check highway conditions before setting off.

“For many people this will be the first wet, windy, wintery weather in some time, so we’re asking everyone to be vigilant heading into the weekend.”

Southland

Te Anau to Milford, SH94 – snow forecast

Snow is forecast to road level from this afternoon (Thursday) near the Homer Tunnel. After 5 pm drivers need to carry chains and expect short delays Friday morning as the highway is cleared of any overnight snow.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/384601

Otago

Palmerston to Kyeburn, SH85 and Outram to Kyeburn, SH87

Strong winds on these routes today. Drivers of high-sided vehicles, campervans and motorcycle riders need to take care.

North Canterbury/alpine highways

Hanmer Springs turnoff to Springs Junction, the Lewis Pass, SH7

Heavy rain is causing surface flooding. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/384592

Springfield to Arthur’s Pass, SH73

Strong winds and heavy rain on the Arthur’s Pass route today. People driving campervans, motorcycles or high-sided vehicles need to take care.

On Friday, 1 to 2 cm of snow may settle near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 800 metres.

Buller

Westport to Mokihinui, SH67

North of Westport to Mokihinui, expect surface flooding. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/383277

Inangahua, SH6, slip

The highway is down to one lane this afternoon at Inangahua due to a slip covering part of the road. Please take care and give way. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadhazards/384650

