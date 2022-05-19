Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellbeing Budget Addresses Aucklanders’ Concerns: Goff

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 6:57 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s Wellbeing Budget 2022 announced today addresses many of the issues Aucklanders have said they want to see action on.

“I welcome in particular the investment the government has announced to address cost of living challenges, transport, health, education and climate change,” he says.

“Of special value to Auckland Council are measures in the Budget and the Emissions Reduction Plan that will bring forward government funding for climate action in Auckland.

“Provided that Auckland councillors pass the Climate Action Targeted Rate (CATR), council will be eligible for early financial support from government for a range of critical climate action initiatives such as improved bus services and better walking and cycling infrastructure.

“Government has indicated that it will prioritise funding those projects that are ready to start soon and which councils are willing to co-fund, such as those funded by the CATR.

“The government’s decision to extend half-price public transport for two months and make it permanent for Community Services Card holders via Community Connect is also welcome,” Goff says.

“We support changes to the initial proposal for Community Connect which now introduce it as a permanent measure fully funded by Government. Community Connect will halve public transport fares for potentially 200,000 of our most vulnerable and low-income residents.

“Since the introduction of this subsidy there has been a significant increase in patronage throughout the city, and the extension of this policy will enable more Aucklanders to get around by bus, train and ferry rather than by car, helping to reduce carbon emissions and easing traffic congestion for those who do still need to drive.

“With more than 40 per cent of Auckland’s emissions coming from transport, encouraging mode shift to public transport is one of the most effective ways we can reduce emissions and work towards our climate change goals.

“The allocation of $199 million for planning for Auckland Light Rail with additional unannounced funding will enable this critical project to progress, with construction anticipated to begin next year.

“Cost of living support measures such as the temporary payments to people earning up to $70,000 who are not eligible to receive the Winter Energy Payments will help those who are being impacted by increased fuel prices and rising inflation and interest rates.

“Funding to explore the engineering feasibility of Manukau Harbour as a possible location for Auckland’s future port will enable us to make an earlier decision on moving the Port from the central city while keeping it within the Auckland region.

“I welcome these measures and will continue to advocate that the government when making funding decisions recognises Auckland’s significance to the broader economy as New Zealand’s largest and only international city,” Phil Goff says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times


Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures. “Our economy has come through the COVID-19 shock better than almost anywhere else in the world...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>


Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 