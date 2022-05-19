Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Budget 2022: Funding For Nature Falls Short Of The Generational Change Required

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 7:24 pm
Press Release: Forest and Bird Youth

Today in Aotearoa New Zealand, 62 bird species have become extinct since the arrival of humans, 90% of original wetlands have been destroyed, another 4000 species are threatened with extinction, and introduced predators kill 25 million native birds every year.

“We are living through an environmental crisis” says George Hobson, 18, Forest & Bird Youth Chief Policy Lead.

“A healthy environment is the backbone of a healthy society. People cannot thrive if nature isn’t also flourishing, because we rely on nature every day for clean air, healthy water and nutritious food.”

Today, the Government released budget 2022.

“Within the context of a changing economic environment, budget 2022 has delivered some wins for nature. We are particularly pleased to see the largest single uplift in conservation funding outside of the COVID-19 response, an increase in funding for implementation of Te Mana o te Taiao (the Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy), native forest planting and restoration, and identification and protection of Significant Natural Areas.

“However, while steps in the right direction, these fall short of the transformational investments required if Aotearoa New Zealand is to meaningfully protect and enhance nature.

“An improvement on the status quo is sadly not enough. Nature is in crisis, and it is imperative that our elected officials enact transformative and intergenerational policies for both our people and our planet. The Government needs to put nature front and centre.

“I want my future children to experience the cacophony of birdsong that Aotearoa New Zealand is famous for, and to hike through forests thriving with wildlife. If we take a nature-first investment approach it will lift our standards of living and our future wellbeing. This will only be possible if the Government steps up to the challenge of protecting our environment.

“We implore our politicians to listen to young people, to recognise how vital nature is, and to take meaningful action to protect and restore it. It is well past the time for talk, now is the time for a paradigm shift.

“Additionally, we call on our Government to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi and fully recognise and provide for tangata whenua as kaitiaki in their rohe.

“Forest & Bird Youth is walking the talk by restoring native forests in Auckland, running clean-ups in Canterbury and clearing invasive weeds in Wellington. It is time for our Government to step up and do the same” says Hobson.

