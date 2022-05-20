Police Continue To Suppress Gun Violence In Northland
Northland District Investigations Manager Detective Inspector Bridget Doell:
As part of ongoing work to
suppress firearms-related violence in
Northland,
Whangārei Police have executed two search warrants this afternoon in
relation to a drive-by shooting in Kamo earlier this week.
Police were called
about 1.30pm on Tuesday after a report of shots fired
in
the Station Road area.
Following the search
warrants, six people - four men and two women
aged
between 25 and 57 - have been arrested. A firearm and drugs were also
recovered.
They are due to
appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow on
various
drugs and firearms charges.
We hope these
quick arrests reassure the community that we do not
tolerate
violence and the unlawful use of firearms, and we will hold those who behave
this way in our community accountable.
We thank those who have helped provide information so far.
Police will continue to recover
unlawful firearms and prevent
firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as
part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro.
A strong focus for
Operation Tauwhiro is community engagement and
prevention,
as Police aim to manage the effects of organised crime on whanau and
communities.
We rely
on the public to be our eyes and ears, and ask anyone who
sees any
suspicious activity to report it to us, as it helps make Northland a safer
place to live.
Enquiries into the drive-by shooting are
ongoing, and anyone with information
that might assist is asked to call 105 and reference file number 220517/2763.
You can also give information anonymously
through Crimestoppers on 0800
555
111.