Police Continue To Suppress Gun Violence In Northland

Northland District Investigations Manager Detective Inspector Bridget Doell:

As part of ongoing work to suppress firearms-related violence in Northland,

Whangārei Police have executed two search warrants this afternoon in

relation to a drive-by shooting in Kamo earlier this week.

Police were called about 1.30pm on Tuesday after a report of shots fired in

the Station Road area.

Following the search warrants, six people - four men and two women aged

between 25 and 57 - have been arrested. A firearm and drugs were also

recovered.

They are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow on various

drugs and firearms charges.

We hope these quick arrests reassure the community that we do not tolerate

violence and the unlawful use of firearms, and we will hold those who behave

this way in our community accountable.

We thank those who have helped provide information so far.

Police will continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent

firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as

part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro.

A strong focus for Operation Tauwhiro is community engagement and prevention,

as Police aim to manage the effects of organised crime on whanau and

communities.

We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears, and ask anyone who sees any

suspicious activity to report it to us, as it helps make Northland a safer

place to live.

Enquiries into the drive-by shooting are ongoing, and anyone with information

that might assist is asked to call 105 and reference file number 220517/2763.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.

