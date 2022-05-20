Serious Crash, Ngauranga Gorge - Wellington

Police are at the scene of a serious crash at the Ngauranga Gorge.

Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash, on the Hutt Road

off ramp, under the SH2 bridge, at around 4:30am.

An update on injuries will be provided when able.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene carrying out a scene examination.

Police are advising motorists that there will be significant traffic delays,

especially if you are travelling for work this morning.

We are also urging motorists to consider an alternative route.

© Scoop Media

