Levin Tornado Update 1 – 8.08am – 20 May 2022

Friday, 20 May 2022, 9:25 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Levin was hit by a Tornado at approximately 6.30am this morning, causing havoc, taking down trees, impacting power lines and taking off roofs. Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) urges people to stay home unless travel is critical.

Streets currently closed –

Oxford Street

Cambridge Street (from Liverpool to Bath Street)

Tawa Street

Wilton Street

Gladstone Road

Mako Mako Road

We are advising that the following schools close while we assess the damage -

St Joseph School

Learning Adventures

Levin School

Horowhenua College

Levin Intermediate

Facilities closed

Te Takeretanga-o-kura-hau-pō will be closed for the day.

The CDEM Incident Management Team has been called.in to assist emergency services throughout Levin. Police, Fire and Emergency, St Johns, Contractors and Arborists have all been activated to assist. We will keep you updates as we know more.

