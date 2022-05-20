Levin Tornado Update 1 – 8.08am – 20 May 2022
Levin was hit by a Tornado at approximately 6.30am this morning, causing havoc, taking down trees, impacting power lines and taking off roofs. Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) urges people to stay home unless travel is critical.
Streets currently closed –
Oxford Street
Cambridge Street (from Liverpool to Bath Street)
Tawa Street
Wilton Street
Gladstone Road
Mako Mako Road
We are advising that the following schools close while we assess the damage -
St Joseph School
Learning Adventures
Levin School
Horowhenua College
Levin Intermediate
Facilities closed
Te Takeretanga-o-kura-hau-pō will be closed for the day.
The CDEM Incident Management Team has been called.in to assist emergency services throughout Levin. Police, Fire and Emergency, St Johns, Contractors and Arborists have all been activated to assist. We will keep you updates as we know more.