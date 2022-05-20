Levin Tornado Update 1 – 8.08am – 20 May 2022



Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times

Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures...



Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security

The Government is investing in New Zealand's economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment...

Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It

New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today...