Witnesses Sought Following Fatal Crash - Ohaupo Road

Waikato Police are asking for information after a person died following a serious crash last week.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 3, just north of West Road, Ohaupo, shortly before 4pm after a two-vehicle crash.

The vehicles involved were a white flat-deck truck and a white Mazda Hatchback.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Officers investigating the crash are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or who witnessed the manner of driving of either vehicle directly preceding the crash.

In particular, we would like to hear from anyone travelling northbound from Te Awamutu on SH3 towards Kaipaki road between 3.30 and 4pm who saw anything of note.

Anyone who can help should Police on 105 quoting file number 220514/0707.

© Scoop Media

