Witnesses Sought Following Fatal Crash - Ohaupo Road
Friday, 20 May 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police are asking for information after a person
died following a serious crash last week.
Emergency
services were called to State Highway 3, just north of West
Road, Ohaupo, shortly before 4pm after a two-vehicle
crash.
The vehicles involved were a white flat-deck
truck and a white Mazda Hatchback.
Sadly, one person
died at the scene.
Officers investigating the crash
are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or who
witnessed the manner of driving of either vehicle directly
preceding the crash.
In particular, we would like to
hear from anyone travelling northbound from Te Awamutu on
SH3 towards Kaipaki road between 3.30 and 4pm who saw
anything of note.
Anyone who can help should Police on
105 quoting file number
220514/0707.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
At base, the political biffo back and forth on the merits of Budget 2022 comes down to only one thing. Who is the better manager of the economy and better steward of social wellbeing – National or Labour? In its own quiet way, the Treasury has buried a fascinating answer to the “who’s best at running an economy during a crisis?” question, at page 57 of the Fiscal Strategy section... More>>