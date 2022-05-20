Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The American Women’s Club Of Auckland Celebrates 80 Years

Friday, 20 May 2022, 11:31 am
Press Release: American Womens Club of Auckland

The American Women’s Club (AWC) of Auckland, one of Auckland’s oldest social clubs, which focuses on celebrating American traditions while embracing the Kiwi lifestyle, is celebrating its 80th birthday this year.

Established in 1942, by Edna Macky, from Texas, The AWC aims to promote mutual goodwill, understanding, respect, and friendship between the people of the USA and New Zealand. The AWC has a strong affiliation with many American organisations including the US Consulate, The American Chamber of Commerce, and The American Club.

Over the years, the AWC has welcomed more than 120 members, heralding from all over the United States, as well as around the world. The AWC provides its members with opportunities for networking, entertainment, and hospitality throughout the year via various social activities. Its members also meet to celebrate traditional American holidays, such as American Independence Day (4th of July), Halloween, and Thanksgiving.

In addition to social and networking opportunities, the AWC is also passionate about supporting important causes and has been involved in fundraising events for a host of different charities in New Zealand, including The Royal McDonald House, Breast Cancer Foundation, Women’s Refuge, Motutapu Restoration Trust, and the Rescue Helicopter Trust, to name a few.

The AWC is a very inclusive group. Members from all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to join. Although its name might imply otherwise, the AWC doesn’t limit membership only to American citizens - anyone with a passion for American culture is welcome to join.

Given that all AWC members have moved to New Zealand from another home country, they consider themselves a good resource for helping those who are new to New Zealand settle into a new country, helping them make new friends and connections.

Grace Nisbet, Historian and Member at Large for the AWC, said, “We’re thrilled to celebrate 80 years of the American Women’s Club, which is such an impressive milestone. Since its inception, we’ve achieved so much, and we feel lucky to have forged so many life-long friendships. We can’t wait to welcome the next generation of new members.”

For those interested in becoming a member of the AWC, email Sue Roff, President, at americanwomensclubnz@gmail.com.

